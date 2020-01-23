1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FIV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,850. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

About 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

