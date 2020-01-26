$2.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.13. Cintas posted earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $9.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

CTAS stock opened at $283.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.69. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $181.17 and a fifty-two week high of $287.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 17,451.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,748,000 after buying an additional 417,964 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,047,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cintas by 3,945.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,464,000 after purchasing an additional 137,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cintas by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,337,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,324,000 after purchasing an additional 136,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,486,000 after purchasing an additional 129,625 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

