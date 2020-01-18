$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $8.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBLU. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Buckingham Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $34,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $255,257 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 18.0% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,834,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,473,000 after buying an additional 1,654,187 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,815,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,054,000 after acquiring an additional 584,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 241,519 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. 5,542,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,910,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

