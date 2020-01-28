$2.04 EPS Expected for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to post earnings per share of $2.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $2.10. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $614.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CW. ValuEngine downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,031. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $39,578.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,577.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,444 shares of company stock worth $3,694,814. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,036,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,807,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $611,232,000 after acquiring an additional 208,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,298,000 after acquiring an additional 133,392 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 87,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 80,306 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 164,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.50. 5,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.94. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $108.96 and a 12 month high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

