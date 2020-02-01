$2.05 Million in Sales Expected for Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) will post $2.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full year sales of $4.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $5.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.73 million, with estimates ranging from $8.44 million to $18.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Profound Medicl.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on PROF shares. Raymond James upgraded Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medicl in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Profound Medicl stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. 184,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,143. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.43. Profound Medicl has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

