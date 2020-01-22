$2.08 EPS Expected for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06. Air Products & Chemicals reported earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $9.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.04. The stock had a trading volume of 927,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,389. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.41. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $154.78 and a 12 month high of $241.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

