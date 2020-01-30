$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $9.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 66.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CAR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

CAR stock opened at $33.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62.

In other news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 50,831 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

