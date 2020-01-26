$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will post sales of $2.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $7.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.35.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 31.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 541,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $1.71 on Monday, hitting $147.80. The stock had a trading volume of 736,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,189. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.09 and a 200 day moving average of $139.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $105.35 and a 12-month high of $151.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com