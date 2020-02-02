$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report $2.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the highest is $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $9.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $10.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover J B Hunt Transport Services.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Knight Equity cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of JBHT traded down $3.74 on Friday, reaching $107.93. The stock had a trading volume of 920,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.29. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $122.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.27%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $12,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,583,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,350,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $398,159.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,960.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,722,810. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 42,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

