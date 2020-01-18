$2.26 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce $2.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 million and the lowest is $1.52 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $12.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $14.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 million to $15.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.93 million, with estimates ranging from $1.12 million to $15.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 789.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,178,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,024.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,802,000 after acquiring an additional 924,169 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,848,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 102.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 48.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 248,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,640,000 after acquiring an additional 80,805 shares during the last quarter.

ASND traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.13. The stock had a trading volume of 216,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.70. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.67. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $66.11 and a one year high of $142.94.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

