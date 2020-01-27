$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) will post $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the highest is $2.35 billion. Hertz Global posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full year sales of $9.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.04 billion to $10.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hertz Global.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icahn Carl C raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 72.7% during the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 41,895,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631,446 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 17.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 69.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 50.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 626,480 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 24.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 211,703 shares during the period.

HTZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,470. Hertz Global has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.27.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hertz Global (HTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com