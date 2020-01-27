$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) will report $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Hilton Hotels reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full-year sales of $9.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.86 billion to $10.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $108.49. 2,105,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,193. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.31. Hilton Hotels has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $113.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

