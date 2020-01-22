$2.40 EPS Expected for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $9.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVB. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.69.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $2.66 on Friday, reaching $216.64. 718,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $183.00 and a 1-year high of $222.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.59 and a 200-day moving average of $211.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,615,000 after purchasing an additional 82,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,240,000 after purchasing an additional 187,752 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,158,000 after purchasing an additional 168,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

