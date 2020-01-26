$2.43 EPS Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40. F5 Networks posted earnings per share of $2.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.31 to $11.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.57.

FFIV traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.82. The stock had a trading volume of 673,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.03. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $121.36 and a twelve month high of $173.44.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $858,782.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 88.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 22.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

