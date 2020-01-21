$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) will announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ONEOK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the lowest is $2.40 billion. ONEOK reported sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full-year sales of $10.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $11.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.54.

OKE stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $77.17. 1,774,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,191. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $61.29 and a twelve month high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.65%.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,629,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,208,599,000 after purchasing an additional 739,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 19.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,398,000 after purchasing an additional 546,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,067,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,081,000 after purchasing an additional 155,444 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.4% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,461,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,355,000 after purchasing an additional 467,114 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,719,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,298,000 after purchasing an additional 96,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONEOK (OKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com