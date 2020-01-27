$2.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report earnings of $2.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53. KLA reported earnings of $2.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $9.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.52 to $10.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $11.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

In other KLA news, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $800,370.00. Also, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $154,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of KLA by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,716,000 after buying an additional 1,739,882 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 27,967.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,234,000 after buying an additional 1,182,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KLA by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,377,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,031,000 after buying an additional 619,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,811,000 after buying an additional 470,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,455,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $179.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.36 and its 200-day moving average is $157.70. KLA has a 52-week low of $98.64 and a 52-week high of $184.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

