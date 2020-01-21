$2.68 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post $2.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $9.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.18 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGCO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Shares of AGCO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.76. 281,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.20.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $796,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,208,717.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,032.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,126,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,315,000 after buying an additional 181,070 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,909,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,918,000 after buying an additional 726,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,114,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,619,000 after buying an additional 158,274 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 870,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after buying an additional 298,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

