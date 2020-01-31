$2.72 Billion in Sales Expected for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) will post $2.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for VF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.75 billion. VF posted sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full-year sales of $11.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $11.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $84.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,023,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.42. VF has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in VF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in VF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in VF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in VF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

