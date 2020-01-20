$2.75 Million in Sales Expected for Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) to announce $2.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $230,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,095.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $2.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $5.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.54 million, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $38.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.31). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 188.03% and a negative net margin of 9,855.14%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Kadmon in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,470,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 67.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,903 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 274,891 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 736.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $588.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

