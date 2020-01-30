$2.84 EPS Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings per share of $2.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.05. Apple posted earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $13.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.23 to $16.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $324.34 on Friday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,392.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

