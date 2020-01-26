$2.90 Billion in Sales Expected for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) will report $2.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TELUS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. TELUS posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year sales of $11.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 billion to $11.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.44 billion to $12.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

TU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.81. 361,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $39.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TELUS by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 8.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in TELUS by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELUS (TU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com