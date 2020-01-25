$2.94 EPS Expected for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.32. Capital One Financial posted earnings of $2.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $11.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.78 to $13.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.77.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,951 shares of company stock valued at $29,669,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,057,000 after acquiring an additional 171,204 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 304,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,596,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,933. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $107.59.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

