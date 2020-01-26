$2.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will post sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $12.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $13.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

NYSE BERY traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.84. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

