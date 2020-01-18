$2.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will report $2.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the lowest is $2.95 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $11.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $102,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,699.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $165,540.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $1,709,245 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,987,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,578,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,816,000 after buying an additional 6,128,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,631,000 after buying an additional 2,713,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,565,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,255,000 after buying an additional 1,084,276 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,301,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,545,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

