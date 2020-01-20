$2.97 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post $2.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.03 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $10.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.15 billion to $10.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $11.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on PHM. Wedbush increased their target price on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $41.79. 2,322,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.37%.

In other news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3,626.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

