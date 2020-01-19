$20.06 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) to announce sales of $20.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.60 million and the highest is $20.51 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $18.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $76.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.45 million to $78.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $85.04 million, with estimates ranging from $83.45 million to $86.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Corporate insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.17. 38,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $380.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

