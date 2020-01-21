$20.81 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will report sales of $20.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.91 million. Plymouth Ind Re posted sales of $13.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full year sales of $73.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $75.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $88.69 million, with estimates ranging from $76.24 million to $101.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plymouth Ind Re.

Shares of PLYM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,258. Plymouth Ind Re has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49.

Plymouth Ind Re

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

