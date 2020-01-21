$201.70 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) to report sales of $201.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $201.99 million. Cloudera reported sales of $144.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year sales of $784.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $783.60 million to $784.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $846.90 million, with estimates ranging from $803.47 million to $881.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

CLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $56,165.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,163 shares of company stock worth $2,392,658. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,315,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at $485,485,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,020. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.97. Cloudera has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

