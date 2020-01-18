$207.13 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) will announce sales of $207.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.00 million and the highest is $209.00 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $179.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $881.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $870.00 million to $900.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $975.50 million, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $981.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $200.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $43.61. 549,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,925. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $203,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 108,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $4,904,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 714,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,347,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,878,556 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 475.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 118,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 6,038.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 213.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $81,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com