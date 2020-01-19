$208.52 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post sales of $208.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $209.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $207.51 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $200.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $815.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $814.63 million to $816.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $857.39 million, with estimates ranging from $842.13 million to $871.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.60 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCRN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $61,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,001.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher R. Pizzi sold 8,379 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $104,318.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,131 shares in the company, valued at $524,530.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $276,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 126.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 97.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,754. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $395.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

