$214.18 Million in Sales Expected for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will post $214.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $217.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $211.00 million. Marcus posted sales of $175.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $828.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $831.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $865.71 million, with estimates ranging from $853.41 million to $878.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $211.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.59 million. Marcus had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCS. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marcus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Marcus by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Marcus by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Marcus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Marcus by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Marcus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 136,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,300. The company has a market capitalization of $975.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. Marcus has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

