$215.96 Million in Sales Expected for Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) to report sales of $215.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.40 million and the lowest is $215.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies posted sales of $272.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full-year sales of $971.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $974.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $907.74 million, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $923.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forum Energy Technologies.

Several research analysts recently commented on FET shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.66.

Shares of NYSE:FET traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.09. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $130.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.58.

In other news, Director Andrew L. Waite acquired 585,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 656,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Christopher Gaut acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 908,438 shares of company stock worth $1,160,201 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 21.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 201.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

