$216.60 Million in Sales Expected for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) to post $216.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.99 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $202.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $855.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.70 million to $855.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $892.68 million, with estimates ranging from $892.40 million to $892.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,629. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $36.04.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Street Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 439,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 154,500 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

