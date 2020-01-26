21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of VNET opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 0.96.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.35 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,749,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after buying an additional 75,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,810,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

