$22.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) to post sales of $22.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.53 billion and the lowest is $21.98 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $17.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $73.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.49 billion to $76.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $96.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.87 billion to $103.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TH Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.23. The stock had a trading volume of 16,117,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,684,443. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.08. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

