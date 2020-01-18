$220.82 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to post $220.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $217.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.23 million. BankUnited reported sales of $328.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $895.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $889.78 million to $900.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $908.76 million, with estimates ranging from $891.00 million to $923.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 18.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 523,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,125,000 after buying an additional 90,921 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 116,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,382,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,102,000 after buying an additional 2,707,273 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.16. 775,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

