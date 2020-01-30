$227.79 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) will report $227.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.01 million. Zendesk posted sales of $172.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $814.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $813.55 million to $816.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Zendesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.65.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $143,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,271.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $245,622.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,841,637 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZEN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 935,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average of $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.21 and a beta of 1.21. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

