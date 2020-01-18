22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock Price Up 10.7%

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.14, approximately 5,440,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 2,247,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the third quarter worth $452,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 330,001 shares during the last quarter.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

