$233.53 Million in Sales Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce sales of $233.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.43 million to $235.01 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $223.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $933.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.95 million to $935.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $957.22 million, with estimates ranging from $936.23 million to $986.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 3,721,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,982. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,376,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,904,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $26,579,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,269,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,960,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the period.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

