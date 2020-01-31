$236.99 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report $236.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.54 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $228.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $948.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $943.09 million to $951.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $975.10 million, with estimates ranging from $964.47 million to $980.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 870.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ProAssurance by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,180. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.50. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.78%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

