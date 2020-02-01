$240.53 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) will post $240.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.90 million and the lowest is $239.50 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $241.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $950.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $948.00 million to $952.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $956.37 million, with estimates ranging from $954.30 million to $959.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.17 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,408,000 after buying an additional 393,001 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $8,832,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,510,000 after purchasing an additional 214,690 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,458,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 792,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 174,117 shares during the period.

PBH stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 273,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,719. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

