$242.37 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce sales of $242.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.54 million to $245.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $131.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $777.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $753.80 million to $789.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $944.00 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.26. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.08.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,804. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

