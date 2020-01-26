$249.41 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) will report $249.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $242.20 million to $256.61 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $258.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $943.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $936.60 million to $950.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.20 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $228.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.85 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 38.27%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Talos Energy stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.05. 354,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,740. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 131.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after purchasing an additional 445,585 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com