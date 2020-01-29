$25.65 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report $25.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $38.84 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $56.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.73 million to $127.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $108.28 million, with estimates ranging from $56.79 million to $157.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for argenx.

A number of research firms have commented on ARGX. ValuEngine lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on argenx in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of argenx by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,806,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,937,000 after purchasing an additional 209,848 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth $28,316,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in argenx by 86.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 343,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,615,000 after purchasing an additional 159,632 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the third quarter valued at about $16,975,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 50.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $143.58. The stock had a trading volume of 78,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.01. argenx has a 12-month low of $101.53 and a 12-month high of $169.50.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

