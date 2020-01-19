$252.28 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce $252.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.09 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $233.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $989.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $986.02 million to $992.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New acquired 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $14,576,650.00. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra acquired 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $64,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,567,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,294,000 after purchasing an additional 502,387 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 137.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,870,000 after purchasing an additional 157,199 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,271,000 after purchasing an additional 73,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 65.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,874,000 after purchasing an additional 384,332 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMSI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.70. 567,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

