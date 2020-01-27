$254.50 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce $254.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $252.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.66 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $247.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $997.60 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.77 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 6.90%.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

Shares of HAE stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.45. 555,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,669. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In related news, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $40,093.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $138,981.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,776 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 532.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com