$255.73 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will announce $255.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.00 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $238.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWI. Evercore ISI cut Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AWI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.73. 280,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,540. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $106.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.51.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

