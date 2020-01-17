$259.39 Million in Sales Expected for Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) to report sales of $259.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $257.20 million to $261.95 million. Wright Medical Group posted sales of $238.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full-year sales of $928.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $926.24 million to $932.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wright Medical Group.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 14.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMGI shares. Leerink Swann cut Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wright Medical Group from $32.00 to $30.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

In other news, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $210,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance A. Berry sold 108,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $3,213,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,913 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,744 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 13,009.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 761.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

WMGI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.21. 1,195,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.85, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Wright Medical Group has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

