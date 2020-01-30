$26.40 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post sales of $26.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $55.20 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,614.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $52.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.80 million to $111.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $159.74 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $329.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 20,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,704 shares in the company, valued at $902,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,020,300.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,236,596 shares of company stock valued at $122,967,978. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 180,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,734. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.40.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

