$27.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report sales of $27.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $27.42 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $24.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $119.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.09 billion to $128.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $117.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $100.09 billion to $125.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Valero Energy by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,616 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,018,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,234,000 after purchasing an additional 121,909 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,776,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Valero Energy by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,536,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,129. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

